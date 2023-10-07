Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

HRTX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heron Therapeutics

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.