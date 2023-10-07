HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.60 and last traded at $127.98. 247,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.33.
HEICO Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.
Insider Transactions at HEICO
In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
