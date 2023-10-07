Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.29

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.22. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 203,093 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

