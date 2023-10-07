Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Makes New $27.12 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,124,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 13.0% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

