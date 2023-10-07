Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 6,378 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

