Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $1.87 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 766,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 850.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,030,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

