Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.16 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 1,045,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

