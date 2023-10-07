Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.