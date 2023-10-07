Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.28. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 279,567 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

