FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.09

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.09 and traded as high as $58.02. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 16,059 shares trading hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

