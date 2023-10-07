Forza Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

