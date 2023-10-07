Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average of $386.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

