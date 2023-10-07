Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 775,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 23.9% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

