Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

