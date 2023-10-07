Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.6% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 791,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.2% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

