Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average of $301.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

