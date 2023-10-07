Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.