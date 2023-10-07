Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $845.26 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $855.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.76. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

