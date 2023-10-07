Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

