Forza Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

