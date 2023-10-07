Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Cigna Group worth $146,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

