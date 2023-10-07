Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $199.54. 2,251,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,179. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

