Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

