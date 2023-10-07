Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 5.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $155,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.06. 2,044,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.