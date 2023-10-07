First Merchants Corp Buys 425 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.10 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

