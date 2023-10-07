Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

LOW stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

