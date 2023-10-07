Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $640,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $845.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $855.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

