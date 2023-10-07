Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.61. Fastly shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 980,108 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $332,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,158,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,886,887.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,158,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,886,887.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

