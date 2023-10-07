Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

