Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:EQC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.39.
In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
