EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 3.8% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.17. 2,036,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,268,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.