EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

