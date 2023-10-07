Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 59.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

