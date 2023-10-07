Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE ERF opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

