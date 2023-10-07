Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $187.00 at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $207.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.60.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.67. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.