Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 439 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

