Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 330 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

