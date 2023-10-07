Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.