Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

