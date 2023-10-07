Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 317.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

