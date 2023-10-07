DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.76% of Chart Industries worth $50,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $151.16 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

