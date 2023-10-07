DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of TELUS worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

