DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $56.91 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94,667 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $56,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 52.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.