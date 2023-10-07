Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 19,909 shares of company stock worth $111,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

