Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.