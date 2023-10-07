Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

