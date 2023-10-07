Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.62. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

