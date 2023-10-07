Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 87,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 529,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

