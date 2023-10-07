Citigroup Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $20.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAN. HSBC began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASAN opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,892,347 shares of company stock valued at $74,565,060 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

