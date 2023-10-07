Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,234,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.32.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

