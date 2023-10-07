Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $12.14 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.